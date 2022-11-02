September 2022

During a Vogue cover story, Lawrence revealed that the couple named their son, Cy, after Cy Twombly, one of Maroney’s favorite artists.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she gushed. “Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.’”

The Causeway star also opened up about suffering two miscarriages in the past, one in her early 20s and one while filming 2021’s Don’t Look Up. While slamming the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, the actress reflected on having a D&C to remove tissue from her uterus following her second miscarriage.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy,” she said. “I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: ‘What if I was forced to do this?’”