Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s Celebrity Pals Adele, Nicole Richie Arrive in Rhode Island Ahead of Wedding

By
Adele Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney Arrive in Rhode Island Ahead of Wedding for Rehearsal Dinner
 Richard Harbus / MEGA
4
5 / 4

Supporting a Friend

The “Hello” singer was there to support her friend’s nuptials.

Back to top