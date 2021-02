April 2017

The “On the Floor” singer spoke publicly about her relationship with the former MLB star during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017. “I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by,” she explained. “Afterward I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.’ He [later] texted me, said, ‘Let’s go out to dinner,’ and I said, ‘OK.’ We had a nice dinner.”