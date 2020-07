April 2020

Rodriguez confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2020 that he and Lopez had to postpone their Italy wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everything has been just on a pause,” he said. “[We’ll] see where the world takes us. Obviously, this is an unprecedented time. And for us, we just want to make sure that we think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place.”