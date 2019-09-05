August 2018

The Shades of Blue actress gushed about the former Yankees third baseman while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. “Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” she began. “You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit.”

She continued: “The universe is infinite and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much more to do, to experience, and there is no one I’d rather do it with, baby. You’re my macho and I love you.”