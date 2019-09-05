February 2019

The pair celebrated two years together in February 2019. “Two years of laughter … Two years of fun … Two years of adventures … Of excitement of growing and learning … Of true friendship … And so much love!!” the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer captioned a series of photos on Instagram at the time. “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again… “

She concluded: “Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho… #atapontheshoulder #2years.”