February 2020

When Lopez took the stage in Miami for the Super Bowl halftime show, Rodriguez supported her from the audience — front and center. After getting her rock star performance out of the way, the “On the Floor” singer is ready to “shift her focus to wedding planning” and make that “a top priority.” A source told Us shortly after the Super Bowl that the couple “can’t wait” to spend the rest of their lives together. “They make each other so incredibly happy and J. Lo truly found the man of her dreams and A-Rod found the woman of his,” the insider added.