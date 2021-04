February 2021

Lopez opened up about life in lockdown with Rodriguez amid the coronavirus pandemic. “But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time,’” she told Allure magazine. “It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”