January 2020

Lopez gushed over her fiancé as she accepted the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala in January 2020. After thanking her castmates and her manager, Benny Medina, Lopez ended with a sweet message to the former Yankees player. “He makes me feel like a winner every single day,” she said. “I love you.”

Shortly after her gracious victory, Rodriguez comforted his wife-to-be throughout an otherwise disappointing awards season. “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify you as a true champion,” he wrote on Instagram after the 2020 Golden Globes. “To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion … To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it.”