Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Timeline

January 2021

The former athlete gushed about his fiancée’s performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. “I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021. It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget,” he wrote via Instagram, alongside a photo of him with Lopez on a private plane. “I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic.”

He continued: “On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in. Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event? Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen. #Proud #Macha.”