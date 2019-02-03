March 2019

One day after Rodriguez proposed, former Oakland A’s player Jose Canseco accused him of cheating on Lopez with Jose’s ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. “Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” tweeted the former Bash Brother, who previously alleged that he “introduced Alex to a known supplier of steroids” in his 2008 book.

A source told Us, however, that Lopez “trusts” Rodriguez. “She’s heard the cheating rumors in the past and has never let it bother her,” the source said. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”