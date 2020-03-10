March 2020

The retired athlete took to Instagram in March 2020 to reminisce on the fairy-tale moment he proposed to Lopez. “One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes,” he captioned a sweet video montage of his favorite memories with the Hustlers star. “Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary.”