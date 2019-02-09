September 2019

Lopez revealed to Evening Standard magazine the couple’s plans to wed are on the back burner due to their busy schedules. “I have a movie I’m shooting in October [Marry Me] and the movie has an album that goes with it, so I’m just a little bit busy right now,” she explained. “And until October, he has the World Series in baseball. We’re going to have to pick a day, pick a time and block it out, but we’re definitely talking about it.”

The Hustlers star noted that marriage is “important” for the pair because they “both come from traditional Latin families and we want that.”