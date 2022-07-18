Obtaining the License

A source confirmed to Us that the couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on July 16, 2022, and tied the knot that same weekend. “They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they don’t want to wait any longer,” the insider explained at the time. “They both thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot.”

Lopez reflected on the experience in her newsletter, writing that she and the Justice League star “stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”