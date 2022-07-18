The Two Wedding Dresses

The Marry Me star wore two dresses on her big day. The first, which she showed off in a video shared by hairstylist Chris Appleton, was a textured, sleeveless white dress “from an old movie” that she had set aside for a special occasion. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it and saving it and saving it,” she said in the clip. “And now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

Once she arrived at the chapel, however, Lopez changed into a Zuhair Murad bridal gown that featured a sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice and long lace sleeves, which she accessorized with a matching veil.