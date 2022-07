The Venue

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot at the Little Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. In her newsletter, the “On the Floor” musician thanked the venue for “letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.” The duo opted not to have an Elvis impersonator at their ceremony — “If we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed,” she joked — but did take photos in a pink Cadillac convertible after exchanging their vows.