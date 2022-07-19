The Vows

The twosome read their own vows, Lopez confirmed. A Little White Chapel employee named Kenosha Portis later offered more insight into the ceremony on Good Morning America in July 2022.

“As they were reading each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they both were emotional. They cried to each other. Their kids were right there behind them,” she recalled. “Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning. She had a beautiful, white bouquet and he had a boutonniere that matched that, as well.”