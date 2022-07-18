Who Was In Attendance

Lopez hinted that the happy couple were accompanied by her kids on the big day. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” the Wedding Planner star wrote in her newsletter. “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

She also shared a photo of Emme, 14, posing in the Cadillac alongside what appeared to be their twin brother, Max. (Lopez shares the twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)