Cameran Eubanks

“JLo you forgot to thank Craig [Conover],” the Southern Charm star commented on an Instagram post announcing Bennifer’s marriage. She appeared to be referencing costar Madison LeCroy’s alleged relationship with Rodriguez — while he was in a relationship with Lopez. Though the two never met in person, they “DMed” each other, according to LeCroy — and fans thought the admission played a part in the Enough star’s split from the former Yankees player.