LOL

Bette Midler, Matt Damon and More Stars React to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Reunion

By
Sharon Stone Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunited Stars React
 MediaPunch/Shutterstock
9
2 / 9
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Sharon Stone

Commenting on Collins’ post, the Basic Instinct actress wrote via Instagram, “Yeah I mean WTF A-Rod?”

Back to top