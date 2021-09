Tyler Posey

The actor recalled meeting Affleck when he was promoting Maid in Manhattan with Lopez in 2002. “He was the sweetest dude ever. I loved him so much. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to expect in this guy. He’s a huge star. Why would he have time for me?’ And he was so nice to me,” Posey told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “They’re both awesome people. I respect the hell out of them and they’re great actors. And they’re a power couple. All for it.”