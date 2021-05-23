Love Lives

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Together in Miami Amid Romance Rumors

By
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Together in Miami Amid Romance Rumors 4
 MEGA
8
7 / 8
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Mother of Two

Lopez welcomed twins Maximilian and Emme, now 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008.

Back to top