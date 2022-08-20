What Happened Before the Wedding Weekend?
Unfortunately, the big trip started with a visit to the hospital. Affleck and Lopez were spotted escorting his mother out of the local hospital in a wheelchair on Friday. She'd been taken from his estate in an ambulance earlier that day after reportedly slipping and hurting herself on the dock. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the emergency vehicle was seen arriving and then exiting the property in route to a Savannah-area hospital. The Jersey Girl star's car appeared to be following the ambulance, and he and Lopez brought her home later that day.