Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

Weddings

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: Everything to Know About Bennifer’s 2nd Ceremony

By and
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: Everything to Know About Bennifer's 2nd Ceremony
 Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
12
6 / 12
podcast
<script class="optanon-category-C0004">
window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads());
googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();
googletag.enableServices();
});
</script>

When Did Affleck and Lopez Exchange Vows?

The pair officially tied the knot again on Saturday, August 20.

Back to top