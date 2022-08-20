Who Are the Wedding Guests?
About 150 guests are expected to attend the nuptials. Damon and wife Luciana Bozán were spotted arriving in Georgia in photos obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 19. Smith landed at the airport in Savannah with wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith on Saturday, August 20, as did Endeavor talent executive Patrick Whitesell and wife Pia Miller.
Affleck and Lopez's children are also expected to attend. Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who the Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice star shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, are all in Georgia. Lopez's child Emme, 14, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, was spotted in town as well. Both Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, and Affleck's mom arrived in Savannah prior to the weekend.