Her Relationship With Jennifer Garner

Lopez praised the Juno star, 50, as an “amazing coparent” who works “really well” with Affleck when it comes to raising their kids. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she added, explaining how their respective children reacted to their parents’ marriage. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”