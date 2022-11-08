How Their 2nd Romance Started

The Second Act star explained that Affleck first reached out to her in early 2021 after she and Rodriguez called it quits. They began talking and seeing each other at their respective homes. “Obviously, we weren’t trying to go out in public,” she recalled. “But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”