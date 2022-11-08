What She Learned From Their 1st Romance

Lopez and Affleck were originally set to wed in September 2003, but they called off the ceremony after “excessive media attention.” The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress hinted to Vogue that the public nature of their relationship caused problems at the time. “We were so young and so in love at that time, really very carefree, with no kids, no attachments,” she explained. “And we were just living our lives, being happy and out there. It didn’t feel like we needed to hide from anybody or be real discreet. We were just living out loud, and it turned out to really bite us. There was a lot underneath the surface there, people not wanting us to be together, people thinking I wasn’t the right person for him.”

Lopez went on to say that she became “very guarded” after their 2004 split. “I really wish I could say more,” she added. “I used to be like that. I am like that. But I’ve also learned.”