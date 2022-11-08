Why She Took His Last Name

After the duo’s surprise Las Vegas wedding, Lopez made headlines when she confirmed in her newsletter that she took her husband’s last name. The New York Times subsequently published an op-ed by novelist Jennifer Weiner that described the move as “especially dispiriting” for women.

Lopez, however, said that she doesn’t see the issue. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together,” she told Vogue. “We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.” She added that she doesn’t see the change as “traditional” at all. “It doesn’t have any romance to it,” the Shotgun Wedding star explained. “It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean? I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s OK too. But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic.”