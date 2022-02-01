Their ‘Second Chance’

Lopez told People that her relationship with Affleck is “a beautiful love story,” explaining, “What I can teach my children is that real love exists. Some things can be forever, but it doesn’t mean they just have a straight line.”

She also acknowledges how rare it is they were able to reconnect.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” she said. ”When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”