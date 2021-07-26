Pics Jennifer Lopez Rings in Birthday With Ben Affleck PDA in France: Pics By Emily Longeretta July 26, 2021 EliotPress/MEGA 5 3 / 5 Chatting Away During the night, DJ Hugo M played “Jenny From the Block” and the pair sang along. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ to Today That J. Lo Glow! See Photos of Jennifer Lopez’s Stunning Transformation Over the Years More News