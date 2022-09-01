Ben’s Heartfelt Speech

Amid the reception, Affleck paid tribute to his wife, reciting a quote from his movie Live By Night as he referred to their union as “heaven.” Lopez, for her part, thought its inclusion was “perfect.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that the Oscar winner made an “impassioned” speech that night, professing his love for Lopez and their blended family. He noted that “the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason.”