Finding Their Perfect Wedding Song

Lopez and Affleck had previously found Marc Cohn’s “True Companion” to be the “perfect” wedding song during their initial engagement. As a surprise, Lopez enlisted Cohn to perform the number live.

“As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t ‘True Companion’ however,” she revealed. “It was his ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down’ — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk. … As the eldest of our children finished her walk, Marc began ‘True Companion,’ a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago — and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle.”

While the Good Will Hunting star was shocked by the musical performance, it was Lopez’s arrival that took his breath away.

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,” Lopez noted. “I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”