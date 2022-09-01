Laughing Through Their Rehearsal Dinner

“Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age. We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids anymore but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense,” she recalled on Thursday. “I had recently read something Rainer Marie Rilke wrote in ‘Letters to a Young Poet’ about love. He said one has to be ready for love. … Being able to love someone so that you want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, is true sublime adult love.”