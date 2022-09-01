Cancel OK

Jennifer Lopez Shares Memories From Rehearsal Dinner, Ben’s Wedding Speech and More: Why It Was the Right Age to Get Married

Heaven Jennifer Lopez Recalls Memories From Ben Affleck Georgia Wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 'Marry Me' film premiere in Los Angeles on February 8, 2022. John Salangsang/Shutterstock
One Blended Family

Max, Emme, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel all walked down the aisle, preceding Lopez’s turn. “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” the bride recalled in the newsletter. “We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”

