News Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Dating History By Emily Longeretta February 21, 2021 Shutterstock (2) 14 2 / 14 Andrew Keegan The 10 Things I Hate About You actor briefly dated Hewitt in 1997, when they costarred on Party of Five. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News