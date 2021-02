John Mayer

The Golden Globe nominee and the “Half of My Heart” singer briefly dated in 2002. Their relationship was followed by rumors that his song, “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” is about her — something they both later denied. (He wrote the song before they dated.) In 2018, Hewitt called Mayer “one of the coolest people I ever met” during Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast.