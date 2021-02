Wilmer Valderrama

The actress was linked to the That ‘70s Show star in 1999. During an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2006, he was asked to rate her and gave her an 8 out of 10 in the bedroom. The actress later responded to the quotes, saying, “I was told, like, that we had all these very steamy encounters, and I was like, really? Well, I would have loved to have been there!”