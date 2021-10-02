Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg’s Relationship Timeline

January 2015

As the twosome prepared to show their relationship on their show, McCarthy told Us that they decided to document their lives because they wanted to make “nice” and “sweet” reality TV.

“We really enjoy being with each other and we enjoy making television, it’s in our blood,” the radio host explained at the time. “We said, let’s do some high vibrational TV, let’s keep that energy going and see if we can be part of a shift where there is an audience for people that want to see some happy and some good, instead of some dark.”