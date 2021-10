May 2019

Over the years, the duo have made watching the Bachelor franchise a date night must, and McCarthy revealed that her husband got very invested in the show.

“I don’t care if it’s the finale or not, Donnie cries! It’s episode three and he’s crying and I’m like, ‘Donnie! you can’t be crying already!’” she shared with Us. “But I love it, that shows you his emotional side and he’s like the real deep feeler and I’m like the, ‘Tough it out kid, tough it out’ one.”