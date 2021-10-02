Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg’s Relationship Timeline

November 2019

During an interview with Us, Wahlberg gushed his connection with his wife’s son.

“One of the interesting things about us as parents is my son is super intellectual and very reserved. So he’s not the, ‘Hey, dad. Let’s go out and play,’ or, ‘I love you, dad.’ He’s not that type. But he can carry on a great conversation. Where Jenny’s son is super affectionate, will tell you exactly how he feels,” he explained to Us. “He’s not reserved, but he’s not the intellectual type. So we’ve come into each other’s lives and our kids sort of, we connect with our kids in ways that we haven’t connected with our own.”