2014

After meeting in Los Angeles — and with Jensen spending time in Canada while filming Supernatural — the pair moved to Austin, Texas. “We had a heart to heart on where we wanted to raise our family, and we didn’t have to be in California because I was shooting in Vancouver and I could commute pretty much anywhere,” the Days of Our Lives alum told Forbes in May 2018 about the move. “That opened up the idea of living in a different city, and then we started thinking about what cities would fit us and who we are, and Austin pretty much topped the list because it also brought our families closer to us.”