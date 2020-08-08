Like many, Jerry O’Connell has a lot of free time on his hands at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, however, has been taking advantage of that by spending even more time with his family every day, he exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

For instance, O’Connell, 46, has been learning viral TikTok dances with his 11-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, whom he shares with wife Rebecca Romijn.

“Right now TikTok seems to be their obsession,” he told Us in July, while discussing his partnership with Bob Evans Farms. “I have one daughter who just is … always, like, doing some sort of dance. And the other one is always doing a provocative dance. I do have to sort of watch what they’re posting.”

While doing many different outdoor activities this summer has been limited, the Secret: Dare to Dream star is making the most of the warm California weather by going to the beach or renting an RV for camping trips.

“When I had [my kids], I didn’t think I would be spending this much time with them,” he joked. “I guess quarantine is the best of times and the worst of times. It’s really sweet. I mean, I’m spending more time with my family than I ever could have imagined.”

Still, there have been moments when quarantine was tough for O’Connell — especially when it came to his marriage with Romijn, 47.

“We’ve been married for 13 years, and the quarantine has not broken us,” he said, but when the pandemic began, “I was like, ‘I’m not sure how, not only is our family going to make it, but can my marriage handle this?’ And dare I say it’s been kind of fun. We might just make it.”

