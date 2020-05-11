Leah Remini

The former King of Queens star shared a series of throwback photos with her former TV dad.

“I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather,” Remini wrote. “I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family … You will be so very missed Jerry.”

She added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben. #JerryStiller #stillerandmeara.”