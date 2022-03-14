Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley

During season 1, Farley started dating Tom Lippolis. After their split, she later met Roger Mathews while filming season 3 of Jersey Shore. They got engaged on her spinoff show Snooki & JWoww. They married in 2015 after five years of dating.

The Marriage Boot Camp alum, who shares daughter Meilani and son Greyson with Mathews, filed for divorce in September 2018. Farley has since moved on with Zack Carpinello, who is nine years younger than her. They announced their engagement in March 2021.