Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Ahead of his debut on Jersey Shore, Sorrentino was in a relationship with college sweetheart Lauren Pesce. Following four years of dating, the twosome decided to part ways.

After rekindling their romance, the New York native and Pesce announced their engagement in 2018 and got married later that year.

One year later, Sorrentino and Pesce suffered a miscarriage while expecting their first child. They announced that Pesce was pregnant again in 2020 and their son, Romeo, was born in May 2021.