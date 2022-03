Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

During his time on Jersey Shore, Ortiz-Magro’s tumultuous relationship with Giancola was a major topic of conversation on and off screen. They called it quits for good in 2014.

Ahead of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s debut in April 2018, Ortiz-Magro began an on and off romance with Jen Harley. They share daughter Ariana (born in April 2018).

Amid legal issues, the reality star started seeing Matos in 2020. Ortiz-Magro announced his engagement to Matos in June 2021.