Vinny Guadagnino

Guadagnino previously dated Melanie Iglesias from 2012 to 2014, shortly after Jersey Shore wrapped its final season.

The Masked Dancer alum was later linked to Elicea Shyann, Francesca Farago and Maria Elizondo.

Viewers have also watched Guadagnino hookup with costars Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick.