January 2022

“[Chris] didn’t want to go to therapy for a long time and it was like pulling teeth to get him to go. Eventually he gives in this season and he goes with me,” Angelina exclusively told Us Weekly about their journey on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Then I start going to therapy myself, which I really suggest to anybody out there that needs to find themselves or just needs to talk to somebody. I do it every week. I love it.”

The MTV personality added: “It’s been a lot for me. It’s been a lot for him. It’s just been a whirlwind of just craziness. All this stuff going on in the world has not been a help for us. I take it day by day. But yeah, that’s where I’m at right now.”