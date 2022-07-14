July 2022
During an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina opened up about forming a connection with Luis Caballero while still married to Chris.
“I leave on bad terms with [Chris],” she told costar Deena Cortese about filming All Star Shore. “So this guy Luis, he was on the show obviously the whole time. He would talk to me — he was very sweet and nice to me, but I was very good, just blowing him off.”
Angelina added: “He was making me laugh and he was also giving me compliments. So the time went on and he was like, ‘Can you sleep here?’ I slept in the bed with him.”
At the time, the reality star noted that she "didn't hook up" with Caballero, adding, "We cuddled. It was like something I've never had."